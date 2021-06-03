Torched car found with body inside near Turin

Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime In 752mila hanno completato il ciclo vaccinale
Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio
TURIN
03 Giugno 2021
TURIN, JUN 3 - Italian police on Thursday found a burned-out car containing a charred body in open fields at Gassino near Turin. Police are trying to establish what caused the car, a Fiat Panda, to catch fire. But they think it was set alight. The person inside has yet to be identified. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su