ROME
Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach

MILAN
League ex-auditors convicted in funding case

ROME
Former Tuscany governor Rossi sent to trial

MONZA
Man probed for GBH,driving without license after hitting boy

BOLOGNA
Fatwah against arranged marriages after girl believed killed

ROME
Draghi talks to Johnson ahead of G7

NAPLES
Footballer dies in game in brother's honour

TURIN
Torched car found with body inside near Turin

NAPLES
9 teens cited for buying marijuana with cryptocurrency

ROME
Cannes: Moretti in running for Palme d'Or

CATANZARO
Worker run over and killed on southern motorway

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, il direttore sportivo in arrivo

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceOperazione del Noe
Presicce Acquarica, sigilli alla maxi cava abusiva

BariCultura
Bari, Occupazione al «Flacco»? Sì, ma è il ciak della serie Tv

BatLa curiosità
Canosa, un monumento per nuvola il cane amato da tutti

Foggiacalcio
Foggia, è campione di «minutaggio»

BrindisiMattinata movimentata
Brindisi, allarme bomba in tribunale: evacuata la zona

TarantoL'evento
SailGP, a Taranto per i super catamarani arrivano le Frecce Tricolori

PotenzaScatta la denuncia
Potenza, camion sversa rifiuti in cantiere edile: i residenti della zona lo scoprono e lo filmano

Matera2 giugno
Matera celebra il 75esimo anniversario della Repubblica

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime

Mola e Polignano, ecco le tre spiagge a misura di bambino

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Puglia, esaurite dosi vaccino Astrazeneca, in giacenza quasi solo Pfizer

Riccardo Muti racconta la Puglia: «Al Petruzzelli già a 3 anni, questa terra mi ha forgiato»

ROME

Cannes: Moretti in running for Palme d'Or

New movie, Tre Piani, is adaptation of novel by Eshkol Nevo

ROME, JUN 3 - Nanni Moretti's new film, Tre Piani, will be among the contenders for the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced on Thursday. The movie, which stars Margherita Buy and Riccardo Scamarcio, is an adaptation of Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo's novel Three Floors Up. The 67-year-old Italian director and actor won the 2001 Palme d'Or with The Son's Room and he was the president of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. The 2021 Cannes Film Festival takes place July 6-17. (ANSA).

