Cannes: Moretti in running for Palme d'Or

ROME, JUN 3 - Nanni Moretti's new film, Tre Piani, will be among the contenders for the Palme d'Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced on Thursday. The movie, which stars Margherita Buy and Riccardo Scamarcio, is an adaptation of Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo's novel Three Floors Up. The 67-year-old Italian director and actor won the 2001 Palme d'Or with The Son's Room and he was the president of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. The 2021 Cannes Film Festival takes place July 6-17. (ANSA).