Footballer dies in game in brother's honour

NAPLES, JUN 3 - A 29-year-old footballer died in a five-a-side game near Naples in honour of his dead brother on Wednesday. The match was to commemorate Giuseppe Perrino's brother Rocco who died of a heart attack while cycling in 2018. Giuseppe also died of a heart attack on Wednesday, at Poggiomarino. The dead man had played in the youth team of Parma before playing in lower-tier outfits including Sapri, Ebolitana, Battipagliese, Turris, Real Poggiomarino, Bellaria, Vigor Lamezia, Scafatese, Pimonte and Solofra. All his previous clubs remembered him with great affection on Wednesday. (ANSA).