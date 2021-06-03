Italian engineer kidnapped in Haiti

Soccer: Inter announce Simone Inzaghi is new coach
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 196 nuovi casi su 6mila tamponi, scendono tutti gli indici. 10 vittime In 752mila hanno completato il ciclo vaccinale
Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio
ROME
03 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 3 - The kidnappers of Giovanni 'Vanni' Calì, an Italian engineer taken captive two days ago in Haiti, are reportedly demanding a ransom of $500,000 for his release. The 74-year-old from Catania was working for a company, Bonifica Spa, on the construction of a road in the Caribbean country. He was formerly the province of Catania's executive councillor for public works. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su