Italian engineer kidnapped in Haiti

ROME, JUN 3 - The kidnappers of Giovanni 'Vanni' Calì, an Italian engineer taken captive two days ago in Haiti, are reportedly demanding a ransom of $500,000 for his release. The 74-year-old from Catania was working for a company, Bonifica Spa, on the construction of a road in the Caribbean country. He was formerly the province of Catania's executive councillor for public works. (ANSA).