Martedì 01 Giugno 2021 | 20:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Stellantis Italy sales up 49.5% in May

Stellantis Italy sales up 49.5% in May

 
ROME
COVID: 2,483 new cases, 93 more victims

COVID: 2,483 new cases, 93 more victims

 
ROME
Man who killed ex in Rome street found hanged in jail

Man who killed ex in Rome street found hanged in jail

 
TURIN
Ferrero snaps up UK's Burton's biscuits

Ferrero snaps up UK's Burton's biscuits

 
ROME
Lost Hayez painting recovered

Lost Hayez painting recovered

 
ROME
Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of intensive care

Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of intensive care

 
ROME
Italy faced with wide-ranging opportunities - Mattarella

Italy faced with wide-ranging opportunities - Mattarella

 
ROME
Ciampi street sign replaced after spelling mistake

Ciampi street sign replaced after spelling mistake

 
PORDENONE
Worker crushed to death by forklift

Worker crushed to death by forklift

 
PERUGIA
Ex-priest gets married

Ex-priest gets married

 
ROME
Soccer: Signori rehabilitated by Italian federation

Soccer: Signori rehabilitated by Italian federation

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Ventura: «Bari, è tempo di scelte decise e funzionali»

Ventura: «Bari, è tempo di scelte decise e funzionali»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLotta al virus
Vaccini, la carica dei maturandi salentini: domani somministrazioni a 2mila studenti

Vaccini, la carica dei maturandi salentini: domani somministrazioni a 2mila studenti

 
BariAziende partecipate
Amiu Puglia, bilancio 2020 chiuso con un attivo di quasi 3,5 milioni

Amiu Puglia, bilancio 2020 chiuso con un attivo di quasi 3,5 milioni

 
TarantoIl caso
Da un pezzo di pecorino alla diossina così nacque l’indagine sull'ex Ilva

Da un pezzo di pecorino alla diossina così nacque l’indagine sull'ex Ilva

 
Potenzanel potentino
Droga, maxisequestro a Melfi

Droga, maxisequestro a Melfi

 
MateraTelevisione
Imma Tataranni 2, il materano De Ruggieri è lo zelante dottor Taccardi

Imma Tataranni 2, il materano De Ruggieri è lo zelante dottor Taccardi

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, vandali danneggiano area esterna hub vaccinale

Bisceglie, vandali danneggiano area esterna hub vaccinale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

 
FoggiaL'operazione
Foggia, 35mila litri di gasolio donati ai Vigili del Fuoco: era stato sequestrato perché venduto illecitamente

Foggia, 35mila litri di gasolio donati ai Vigili del Fuoco: era stato sequestrato perché venduto illecitamente

 

i più letti

Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

Ilva

Disastro ex Ilva, tutti condannati: 3 anni e mezzo a Vendola, 22 e 20 ai Riva. Disposta confisca impianti LE REAZIONI

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

Ciliegie buttate in strada, esplode la rabbia dei produttori

Ciliegie buttate in strada, esplode la rabbia dei produttori

Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

ROME

Stellantis Italy sales up 49.5% in May

Italian registrations overall up 43% but down 27.9% on May 2019

Stellantis Italy sales up 49.5% in May

ROME, JUN 1 - Stellantis' Italy sales rose 49.5% in May, the Italo-Franco-US carmaker said Tuesday. The company, forrmed by the turn-of-the-year merger of PSA and FCA, registered 56,148 autos, up from 37,569 last May. In the first five months of the year Stellantis sold 294,623, up 60.7% on the same period last year. Italian overall car registrations rose 43% in May over May 2020 but were down 27.9% on May 2019. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it