Stellantis Italy sales up 49.5% in May
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Disastro ex Ilva, tutti condannati: 3 anni e mezzo a Vendola, 22 e 20 ai Riva. Disposta confisca impianti LE REAZIONI
Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio
ROME
01 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 1 - Stellantis' Italy sales rose 49.5% in May, the Italo-Franco-US carmaker said Tuesday. The company, forrmed by the turn-of-the-year merger of PSA and FCA, registered 56,148 autos, up from 37,569 last May. In the first five months of the year Stellantis sold 294,623, up 60.7% on the same period last year. Italian overall car registrations rose 43% in May over May 2020 but were down 27.9% on May 2019. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su