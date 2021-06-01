Stellantis Italy sales up 49.5% in May

ROME, JUN 1 - Stellantis' Italy sales rose 49.5% in May, the Italo-Franco-US carmaker said Tuesday. The company, forrmed by the turn-of-the-year merger of PSA and FCA, registered 56,148 autos, up from 37,569 last May. In the first five months of the year Stellantis sold 294,623, up 60.7% on the same period last year. Italian overall car registrations rose 43% in May over May 2020 but were down 27.9% on May 2019. (ANSA).