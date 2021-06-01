Man who killed ex in Rome street found hanged in jail

ROME, JUN 1 - A 49-year-old Sri Lankan care worker who stabbed his ex-wife to death in a Rome street on Saturday was found hanged in his jail cell at Frosinone, south of the Italian capital, on Tuesday morning, judicial sources said. The man, Fernando Basath Chandana Koralagamage, was arrested on suspicion of murdering 40-year-old compatriot Perera Priyadarshawie Donashantini Liyanage Badda, also a carer, because she had left him. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).