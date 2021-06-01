Martedì 01 Giugno 2021 | 18:13

ROME

Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of intensive care

Five-year-old Eitan no longer in a life-threatening condition

Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of intensive care

ROME, JUN 1 - Eitan Biran, the five-year-old Israeli boy who was the sole survivor of the Mottarone mountain cable-car disaster in Piedmont last month, was transferred from the intensive-care unit of Turin's Regina Margherita children's hospital to an ordinary ward on Tuesday. On Monday doctors said the boy was no longer in a life-threatening condition. Eitan's parents, great grandparents and two-year-old brother were among the 14 victims of the disaster. (ANSA).

