Italy faced with wide-ranging opportunities - Mattarella

ROME, JUN 1 - Italy is faced with wide-ranging opportunities as it emerges form the COVID crisis, President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to city prefects on Tuesday. "The country is now faced with wide-ranging opportunities, thanks to planning and investments at a European level" he said referring to the 220-billion-euro National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the biggest single chunk of the EU's post 750 billion post-COVID recovery spending. "From the common drive towards recovery we see, in particular the efforts spent on local areas to ensure the efficiency of the vaccine rollout, a return to conditions of normality in the school sector and the gradual restart of all economic, social and cultural activities," he said. (ANSA).