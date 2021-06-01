Ciampi street sign replaced after spelling mistake

ROME, JUN 1 - President Sergio Mattarella and other officials had to abandon a ceremony to unveil the new sign of a Rome street that has been named after ex-president Carlo Azeglio Ciampi following the realization that there was a spelling mistake. Azeglio had been spelled 'Azelio', without the letter 'g'. Mattarella left the ceremony without unveiling the plaque. Soon after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said a new sign with the ex-president's name correctly spelt had already been put up. Former Bank of Italy governor and Italian premier Ciampi was the head of State from 1999 to 2006. He died in 2016 at the age of 95. (ANSA).