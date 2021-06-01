Worker crushed to death by forklift

PORDENONE, JUN 1 - A 38-year-old factory worker was crushed to death by a forklift truck in an aluminium-working factory near Pordenone on Tuesday morning, in the latest in a spate of fatal workplace accidents in Italy. The man was driving he forklift when it suddenly overturned and crushed him in the plant at San Vito al Tagliamento. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries there. The forklift and the area of the accident have been cordoned off by police. Italy has seen a rash of workplace deaths in the last month. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. In the most recent incident, two factory workers died Friday after a steam pipe broke in the plant they were working in near Pavia and they were hit by a stream of ammonium. (ANSA).