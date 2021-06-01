Soccer: Signori rehabilitated by Italian federation

ROME, JUN 1 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina on Tuesday signed a document rehabilitating former Italy, Lazio and Bologna striker Giuseppe Signori. The 54-year-old had been banned from football after being implicated in a match-fixing scandal. But the FIGC has overturned the ban after Signori was cleared by Italy's criminal courts. The decision means Signori will be able to work again in the world of soccer. (ANSA).