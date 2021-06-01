Ex-priest gets married

PERUGIA, JUN 1 - A former priest has got married in Umbria, the second in the same diocese to leave the priesthood after falling in love, Ls Nazione newspaper reported Tuesday. David Tacchini, 40, tied the knot with an unnamed local woman, the paper said. Ordained in 2014, he hung up his frock a year ago, a move that became definitive when the local bishop authorized it on May 12. The report did not name the other priest. But it said they had published a joint statement thanking local parishioners for their support and denying reports they were about to become fathers. The diocese is in Città di Castello, one of Umbria's most picturesque little towns with a famed work by Renaissance master Piero della Francesco in a local church.. (ANSA).