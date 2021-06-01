Martedì 01 Giugno 2021 | 15:31

ROME
Ciampi street sign replaced after spelling mistake

PORDENONE
Worker crushed to death by forklift

PERUGIA
Ex-priest gets married

ROME
Soccer: Signori rehabilitated by Italian federation

ROME
Bruce Springsteen's daughter comes third in Rome showjumping

NAPLES
Camorra accidental killer of 19-year-old boy caught

ROME
You can sense desire to restart after COVID - Draghi

ROME
Soccer: Inter's Vidal in hospital in Chile with COVID-19

PALERMO
3 arrested for Palermo Mafia murder

ROME
Pope reforms sanctions, lay also liable for abuse

ROME
Italy's unemployment rate up to 10.7% in April

Ventura: «Bari, è tempo di scelte decise e funzionali»

Bariformazione
Bari, studenti del Politecnico a lezione nel cantiere delle Fal

PotenzaIl personaggio
A «Love island» in Olanda c'è un ingegnere robotico lucano con la passione per la moda

AnalisiL'analisi
Ex Ilva, ma dopo nove anni ben poco è cambiato

MateraTelevisione
Imma Tataranni 2, il materano De Ruggieri è lo zelante dottor Taccardi

BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, vandali danneggiano area esterna hub vaccinale

LecceNel Salento
Galatina, in casa armi e munizioni: indagato 69enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, li arrestava e poi li mandava dalla fidanzata avvocato: maresciallo cc accusato di abuso d'ufficio

FoggiaL'operazione
Foggia, 35mila litri di gasolio donati ai Vigili del Fuoco: era stato sequestrato perché venduto illecitamente

Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

Ilva

Disastro ex Ilva, tutti condannati: 3 anni e mezzo a Vendola, 22 e 20 ai Riva. Disposta confisca impianti

Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

Ciliegie buttate in strada, esplode la rabbia dei produttori

Coronavirus, in Puglia 31 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia lieve incremento contagi: 142 su 3755 tamponi, 6 decessi, giù i ricoveri

ROME

Soccer: Inter's Vidal in hospital in Chile with COVID-19

Midfielder will miss World Cup qualifier against Argentina

ROME, JUN 1 - The Chilean national team has said that Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result the 34-year-old is set to miss Chile's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Thursday. (ANSA).

