Camorra accidental killer of 19-year-old boy caught

NAPLES, JUN 1 - A member of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia suspected of accidentally shooting dead a 19-year-old innocent bystander near Naples last July was arrested by Carabinieri police on Tuesday. Tommaso Russo is suspected of firing the four shots that killed Antimo Giarnieri at Casoria on July 8. Along with Russo, police also arrested Ciro Sannino, another Camorra member, suspected of aggravated extortion. The shooting was an ambush that was part of a drugs turf war, police said. It took place in an open-air 'drugs market', Parco Smeraldo. In all, eight shots were fired at a group of people and a minor was slightly hurt by one of them. (ANSA).