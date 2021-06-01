You can sense desire to restart after COVID - Draghi

ROME, JUN 1 - Premier Mario Draghi said at Spezzano di Fiorano near Modena Tuesday that "it's the first time I have left Rome since the pandemic started easing off and what I sense is a relief, an enthusiasm, a desire not only to restart but also to unleash the productive and entrepreneurial forces, a real vision. "This Italy is alive, strong, and has so much desire to restart. The months of the pandemic have been a health and economic disaster, but also cultural, social, and educational. Inequalities have increased. But, thanks to the sacrifices of the Italian and the strong acceleration in the vaccine rollout, we have ahead of us a new phase. A phase of recovery and confidence, on which to build a fairer and more modern country. And to free the energies that have been stymied in these years. Draghi added that Emilia-Romagna's "vocation" for business must be adequately supported. He was speaking on a visit to a noted ceramics district. The government is banking on the post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) helping to build a more modern Italy. (ANSA).