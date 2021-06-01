Italy's unemployment rate up to 10.7% in April

ROME, JUN 1 - Italy's unemployment rate rose to 10.7% in April, up 0.3 of a percentage point, according to provisional data released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said the unemployment rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market was 33.7%, down 0.2 of a point. It said that in April the number of both employed and unemployed people increased, while there was a decline in the number of people 'inactive' on the labour market. It said the the employment rate went up by 0.1% of a point to 56.9%, with an increase of 20,000 people in work with respect to March. In year-on-year terms, there are 870,000 more unemployed people in Italy than in April 2020. ISTAT said that the number of people in work was down by 800,000 compared to February 2020, the month before the first COVID-19 lockdown kicked in. (ANSA).