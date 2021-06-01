3 arrested for Palermo Mafia murder

PALERMO, JUN 1 - Three men were arrested Tuesday for a Mafia murder in Palermo on Monday night, local sources said. The three are suspected of being the hitmen, police said, who assassinated with three shots 26-year-old Emanuele Burgio, son of the boss Filippo Burgio. The arrests were made by the local flying squad, led by Rodolfo Ruperti. The men have been charged with premeditated murder. An autopsy has yet to be carried out on Burgio Jr. (ANSA).