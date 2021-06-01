Italy's GDP up 0.1 in 1st quarter, better than expected

3 arrested for Palermo Mafia murder
ROME
01 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 1 - Italy's GDP rose by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2021 with respect to the previous three months, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The figure is much better than expected as the national statistics agency had estimated a fall of 0.4% in quarter-on-quarter terms in April. ISTAT said Italy's GDP was down 0.8% in comparison with the first quarter of 2020. It said the carry-over annual GDP growth for 2021 is equal to 2.6%. (ANSA).
