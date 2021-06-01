Martedì 01 Giugno 2021 | 12:31

PALERMO
3 arrested for Palermo Mafia murder

3 arrested for Palermo Mafia murder

 
ROME
Pope reforms sanctions, lay also liable for abuse

Pope reforms sanctions, lay also liable for abuse

 
ROME
Italy's unemployment rate up to 10.7% in April

Italy's unemployment rate up to 10.7% in April

 
ROME
Italy's GDP up 0.1 in 1st quarter, better than expected

Italy's GDP up 0.1 in 1st quarter, better than expected

 
ROME
Bars, restaurants reopen indoors too

Bars, restaurants reopen indoors too

 
ROME
Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of danger

Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of danger

 
ROME
Mafia: Brusca's release a 'punch in the stomach'

Mafia: Brusca's release a 'punch in the stomach'

 
ROME
Man stabbed to death in Rome home, son serious

Man stabbed to death in Rome home, son serious

 
ROME
COVID: 1,820 new cases, 82 more victims

COVID: 1,820 new cases, 82 more victims

 
ROME
Italy beside Libya in transition - Draghi

Italy beside Libya in transition - Draghi

 
Train to follow Dante's footsteps from Florence to Ravenna

Train to follow Dante's footsteps from Florence to Ravenna

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, via alla ricostruzione: tanti «senatori» in partenza

Bari, via alla ricostruzione: tanti «senatori» in partenza

 

BariUniversità
Bari, la Casa degli studenti nell'ex Nautico

Bari, la Casa degli studenti nell'ex Nautico

 
BatLotta al Covid
Andria, il 3 e 4 giugno vaccinazioni in notturna: hub aperti dalle 17 alle 23

Andria, il 3 e 4 giugno vaccinazioni in notturna: hub aperti dalle 17 alle 23

 
TarantoPromosso dal comune
«Pottery Experience»: Grottaglie raccontata in un video, tra ceramiche e panorami mozzafiato

«Pottery Experience»: Grottaglie raccontata in un video, tra ceramiche e panorami mozzafiato

 
FoggiaL'operazione
Foggia, 35mila litri di gasolio donati ai Vigili del Fuoco: era stato sequestrato perché venduto illecitamente

Foggia, 35mila litri di gasolio donati ai Vigili del Fuoco: era stato sequestrato perché venduto illecitamente

 
LecceL'inchiesta della Finanza
Lecce, auto nuove e documenti falsi: in 13 finiscono nei guai

Lecce, auto nuove e documenti falsi: in 13 finiscono nei guai

 
PotenzaIn Basilicata
Sassi da cavalcavia sulla Potenza-Melfi: minorenne segnalato

Sassi da cavalcavia sulla Potenza-Melfi: minorenne segnalato

 
MateraDroga
Matera, in casa marijuana e piante di canapa: arrestato

Matera, in casa marijuana e piante di canapa: arrestato

 
Brindisila vela
La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

 

Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

Ilva

Disastro ex Ilva, tutti condannati: 3 anni e mezzo a Vendola, 22 e 20 ai Riva. Disposta confisca impianti LE REAZIONI

Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

Coronavirus, in Puglia 31 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia lieve incremento contagi: 142 su 3755 tamponi, 6 decessi, giù i ricoveri

Ciliegie buttate in strada, esplode la rabbia dei produttori

Ciliegie buttate in strada, esplode la rabbia dei produttori

ROME

Bars, restaurants reopen indoors too

Italy takes another step towards normality

Bars, restaurants reopen indoors too

ROME, JUN 1 - Italy took another step towards normality on Tuesday, with bars and restaurants now allowed to serve people indoors, rather than only at tables outside, as the gradual easing of the nation's COVID-19 restrictions continues. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
