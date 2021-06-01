Boy who survived cable-car disaster out of danger

Italy's GDP up 0.1 in 1st quarter, better than expected
ROME
01 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 1 - Turin's Regina Margherita children's hospital has said that Eitan Biran, the five-year-old Israeli boy who was the sole survivor of the Mottarone mountain cable-car disaster in Piedmont last month, is no longer in a life-threatening condition. The boy's parents, great grandparents and two-year-old brother were among the 14 victims of the disaster. (ANSA).
