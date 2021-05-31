Man stabbed to death in Rome home, son serious
ROME
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - A 53-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Rome home Monday and his 18-year-old son seriously wounded, local sources said Monday. The man was found in a pool of blood in his home in the San Lorenzo district. The son was rushed to hospital where he was said to be in serious condition. (ANSA).
