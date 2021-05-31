Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021 | 19:21

ROME
Man stabbed to death in Rome home, son serious

ROME
COVID: 1,820 new cases, 82 more victims

ROME
Italy beside Libya in transition - Draghi

Train to follow Dante's footsteps from Florence to Ravenna

OLBIA
Man probed in death of yachtsman in Sardinia

ROME
Sicilian Governor apologises after gay couple attacked

BRESCIA
Worker dies in foundry near Brescia

ROME
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at lowest level since fall

ROME
9 mn Italians travelling on June 2 - Garavaglia

ROME
Mum, 40, daughter, 14, found hanged near Messina

FLORENCE
Third person probed for Luana D'Orazio's death

Bari, via alla ricostruzione: tanti «senatori» in partenza

BariCovid
Domani a Bari vaccinazioni per over 40

FoggiaL'inchiesta
Foggia, Landella torna in libertà

LecceIl raid
San Cataldo, ancora un sfregio al Molo di Adriano

PotenzaIn Basilicata
Sassi da cavalcavia sulla Potenza-Melfi: minorenne segnalato

Tarantopomeriggio movimentato
Taranto, tenta di rapinare un anziano: inseguito e arrestato

MateraDroga
Matera, in casa marijuana e piante di canapa: arrestato

Brindisila vela
La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

BatIl caso
Barletta, Sciopero della fame nella sede dell’Anglat contro la discriminazione verso i disabili

(ANSAmed) - ROMA, 31 MAG - The inauguration of 'Dante's Train' will be on June 6 with conductor Riccardo Muti onboard. The train will take visitors from Florence to Ravenna with stops in Borgo San Lorenzo and Marradi in Tuscany as well as Brisighella and Faenza in Emilia Romagna in the "tracks" of the well-known poet. From July 3 to October 10, tourists will be able to use the historic carriages of the 'centoporte' train made available by Emilia-Romagna (FER) railways. The initiative was presented on Monday by the Emilia-Romagna regional government, which invested 420,000 euros in the project. Dante's Train will leave at 8:50 AM from Florence with an expected arrival in Ravenna at 12:20 PM. It will depart from the same station at 17:55 PM and arrive at Florence's Santa Maria Novella at 9 PM. "We are responding to a new demand for experience-based tourism," said Andrea Corsini, regional tourism councillor for Emilia-Romagna, "and the trip will be made in a sustainable manner past the landscapes of an antique railway section." Within the next week, FER will announce which company will be in charge of ticket sales and package tours linked to the trip. The first symbolic one will be held on June 6 at 2:30 PM from Florence with conductor Riccardo Muti onboard and will stop in Marradi in the Florence province. Muti will be conducting the Luigi Cherubini orchestra for the reopening of the Teatro degli Animosi. (ANSAmed).

