Italy beside Libya in transition - Draghi

ROME, MAY 31 - Italy is beside Libya in its "complex" transition, Premier Mario Draghi told a joint press conference with national unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba in Rome Monday. "The collaboration between the government of Prime Minister Dabaiba and Italy continues to be ever more fertile and alive," he said. "Italy remains at Libya's side and supports it in this complex transition," he said. Draghi added: "I think it is a moral duty but also an interest of Libya to ensure the full respect of the rights of refugees and migrants." He said "Italy intends to continue to finance voluntary assisted repatriations and humanitarian evacuations from Libya...Italy will continue to do its part in terms of resources and training capacities, but determined and rapid EU action is needed. At the European Council in June, at Italy's proposal, migration will return to the centre of political attention". Dabaiba, who stressed that migrants were a joint responsibility, said "we have returned to excellent bilateral relations and we would like to reactivate all the memoranda of understanding, all the accords, and open horizons to increase commercial exchanges with Italy". Draghi also said: "we spoke about collaboration in the fight against COVID. Italy will commit to the construction of hospitals in Libya and sending health staff, as well as receiving tens of children suffering from cancer. This is health cooperation of broad dimensions". Draghi said that a priority for Libya was the withdrawal of mercenaries and holding elections; and said Italy would start cooperating on renewable energy. (ANSA).