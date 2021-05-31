COVID: 1,820 new cases, 82 more victims

ROME, MAY 31 - There have been 1,820 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 82 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 2,949 new cases and 44 more victims on Sunday. Some 86,977 more tests have been done, compared with 164,495 Sunday. The positivity rate is up 0.3% from 1.8% to 2.1%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 28, and hospital admissions by 109. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,217,821, and the death toll 126,128. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,858,019, up 6,358 on Sunday. The currently positive have fallen to 233,674, down 4,622. There are 226,159 people in domestic isolation (-4,485). (ANSA).