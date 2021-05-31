Man probed in death of yachtsman in Sardinia

OLBIA, MAY 31 - A 65-year-old man from Lombardy was placed under investigation Monday in connection with a crash between his motorboat and a yacht in Sardinia Saturday morning in which the 69-year-old yachtsman from Milan died. Luigi Zambaiti may be charged with manslaughter in the death of Alberto Filosi, who is believed to have been mangled to death by the motorboat's propellers after falling from his yacht after the impact. Filosi's wife, also 69, has been treated for shock. (ANSA).