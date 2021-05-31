Sicilian Governor apologises after gay couple attacked

ROME, MAY 31 - Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci apologised on Monday after a gay couple from Turin were attacked while on holiday in Palermo at the weekend. The gay men were surrounded by a group of young people who targetted them because they were holding hands. They verbally and physically attacked the couple and one of the men needed hospital treatment. "Sicily has always been a generous, welcoming land," Musumeci said. "So the attack on the gay tourist couple by some very young thugs should be condemned without hesitation. "I apologise to the two victims of this absurd intolerance". The incident reignited the debate about a bill against homophobia that is currently blocked in parliament due to opposition from centre-right parties. (ANSA).