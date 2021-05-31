Worker dies in foundry near Brescia

Man probed in death of yachtsman in Sardinia
31 Maggio 2021
BRESCIA, MAY 31 - A 50-year-old steelworker died Monday in an accident at a foundry near Brescia. The man reportedly fell into a trap door that suddenly opened at his feet while he was cleaning a pipe. The incident took place at Torbole Casaglia. The man died instantly, local sources said. (ANSA).
