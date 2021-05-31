9 mn Italians travelling on June 2 - Garavaglia

Worker dies in foundry near Brescia
ROME
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - Some nine million Italians will be travelling around Italy on the June 2 Republic Day holiday, Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia said Monday. He added that 10% more Italians had booked summer holidays this year compared to last, 54.5% of the population. "But we need to recoup foreign tourists, without whom we lost 27 billion last year," he added, (ANSA).
