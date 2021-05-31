Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021 | 15:07

BRESCIA
Worker dies in foundry near Brescia

ROME
COVID-19 patients in ICUs at lowest level since fall

ROME
9 mn Italians travelling on June 2 - Garavaglia

ROME
Mum, 40, daughter, 14, found hanged near Messina

FLORENCE
Third person probed for Luana D'Orazio's death

ROME
We must brace for end of COVID aid - Visco

ROME
COVID has produced 1.2 mn more smokers in Italy

ROME
Cable-car boy survivor starts eating

ROME
Cousin held of Pakistani woman missing after refusing to wed

ROME
Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May

ROME
Mattarella quotes Kennedy, ask what you can do for country

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, via alla ricostruzione: tanti «senatori» in partenza

FoggiaCrisi in Comune
Lucera, il sindaco si dimette: è senza maggioranza

PotenzaIndustria
Crisi mercato, in stabilimento Stellantis a Melfi mille in cig fino al 27 giugno

BariEstate
Al mare vicino casa per un posto sicuro: boom di abbonamenti nei lidi baresi

LecceIl caso
Galatone, gli insetti invadono la zona industriale: si indaga

Tarantopomeriggio movimentato
Taranto, tenta di rapinare un anziano: inseguito e arrestato

MateraDroga
Matera, in casa marijuana e piante di canapa: arrestato

Brindisila vela
La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

BatIl caso
Barletta, Sciopero della fame nella sede dell’Anglat contro la discriminazione verso i disabili

Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

Ilva

Disastro ex Ilva, tutti condannati: 3 anni e mezzo a Vendola, 22 e 20 ai Riva
Puglia, 90 nuovi casi di positività per l'infezione da Covid-19

Vaccini, dal 3 giugno addio alle fasce d'età: chiunque si potrà prenotare

ROME

COVID-19 patients in ICUs at lowest level since fall

Proportion of places taken by COVID patients drops to 12%

ROME, MAY 31 - The proportion of Italian intensive care places occupied by COVID-19 patients has fallen to 12%, well below the critical threshold of 30%, the national agency for regional health health services, AGENAS, said on Monday. It said 11% of ordinary hospital ward places were taken up by coronavirus patients, whereas the critical threshold in this case is 40%. These figures are the lowest since November 2020. (ANSA).

