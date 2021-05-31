COVID-19 patients in ICUs at lowest level since fall

Worker dies in foundry near Brescia
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - The proportion of Italian intensive care places occupied by COVID-19 patients has fallen to 12%, well below the critical threshold of 30%, the national agency for regional health health services, AGENAS, said on Monday. It said 11% of ordinary hospital ward places were taken up by coronavirus patients, whereas the critical threshold in this case is 40%. These figures are the lowest since November 2020. (ANSA).
