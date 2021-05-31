Mum, 40, daughter, 14, found hanged near Messina

ROME, MAY 31 - A 40-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were found hanged from a roof beam in their home in the countryside near Messina Saturday night and police are treating the case as a murder-suicide by the mother. Mariolina Nigrelli left what prosecutors called an "explicit" note saying "I'm taking Alessandra with me", referring to Alessandra Mollica, whose father Maurizio Mollica, a noted local ceramic artisan, found the bodies on his return home Saturday evening. The woman is suspected of having killed their daughter, strung her body up, and then hanged herself. An autopsy may shed further light on the case on Wednesday. The incident happened at Santo Stefano di Camastra. (ANSA).