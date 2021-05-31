Third person probed for Luana D'Orazio's death

FLORENCE, MAY 31 - A third person has been placed under investigation in relation to the death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3. The husband of the mill owner, Daniele Faggi, has joined his wife Luana Coppini and maintenance technician Mario Cusimano in the probe on suspicion of negligent manslaughter and failure to protect workers against workplace accidents. D'Orazio's death and those of another five people in the first week of May placed the issue of fatal workplace accidents front and centre in Italian political and public debate. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. In the most recent incident, two factory workers died Friday after a steam pipe broke in the plant they were working in near Pavia and they were hit by a stream of ammonium. (ANSA).