COVID has produced 1.2 mn more smokers in Italy

ROME, MAY 31 - The COVID-19 pandemic has produced 1.2 million more cigarette smokers in Italy, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in a survey done in collaboration with the Mario Negri health institute and presented for World Anti-Tobacco Day Monday. Smokers of both traditional tobacco and alternative products amounted to 21.9% of the Italian population in April 2020 and rose to 24% in November and 26.2% in May 2021, corresponding to 5.5 million men and 5.8 million women, the study found. (ANSA).