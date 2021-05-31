We must brace for end of COVID aid - Visco

ROME, MAY 31 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Monday that the nation's GDP could rise by over 4% this year, while warning that it was necessary to be ready for the end of COVID-19-linked aid to businesses. "Productive activity is strengthening and there could be an acceleration of the recovery in the coming months with the continuation of the vaccination campaign," he said. He said the support policies would eventually be removed and that "it is necessary to be prepared for the changes in order to respond to events and unexpected developments". He added that, once the emergency is over, it will be necessary to "maintain support for those who lose their job". (ANSA).