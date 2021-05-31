Cable-car boy survivor starts eating

Worker dies in foundry near Brescia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Disastro ex Ilva, tutti condannati: 3 anni e mezzo a Vendola, 22 e 20 ai Riva
Disposta confisca impianti LE REAZIONI
ROME
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - Eitan Biran, the five-year-old Israeli sole survivor of the Mottarone mountain cable-car disaster that killed 14 people including his parents, grandparents and his two-year-old sibling, has started eating in hospital a week after the disaster in northeastern Piedmont, sources said on Sunday. The hospital said "his condition is significantly better but the prognosis remains confidential". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su