Cable-car boy survivor starts eating

ROME, MAY 31 - Eitan Biran, the five-year-old Israeli sole survivor of the Mottarone mountain cable-car disaster that killed 14 people including his parents, grandparents and his two-year-old sibling, has started eating in hospital a week after the disaster in northeastern Piedmont, sources said on Sunday. The hospital said "his condition is significantly better but the prognosis remains confidential". (ANSA).