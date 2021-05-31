Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May
ROME
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - Italian inflation rose for the fifth straight month in May, with the retail price index showing a 1.3% gain in ISTAT's preliminary estimates, up from 1.1% in April. Inflation is now at its highest since November 2018, the stats agency said. But the inflation trolley of most frequently bought household goods showed a drop of 0.8%, confirming a trend that has not been seen since August 1997. (ANSA).
