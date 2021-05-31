Mattarella quotes Kennedy, ask what you can do for country

ROME, MAY 31 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday quoted former US President John F. Kennedy's iconic inaugural address " "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country," and added: "it is absolutely right that everyone should ask the institutions to take care of their condition, but it it also good to recall that the institutions, fundamentally, are us". He said Kennedy's words had "great meaning". Mattarell added that there was still "quite a way to go" in Italy on parity between the genders. He urged moves to foster greater work-life balance and help working women with their children. The president also said that criticism was always welcome but "its takes courage to change". The president was speaking in a Rai interview that will be broadcast on June 2, the Republic Day national holiday. (ANSA).