ROME
Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May

ROME
Mattarella quotes Kennedy, ask what you can do for country

ROME
Fabio and Nicola Riva get 22 and 20 years for ILVA plant

ROME
Young man shot dead in central Palermo

ROME
Giro: Bernal savours victory in the 'most beautiful race'

ROME
Euros: Mancini cuts Kean from squad

ROME
Italy's GDP to rise 4.5% this year, 4.4% in 2022 - OECD

ROME
MotoGP mourns Jason Dupasquier

ROME
Cable-car disaster: 'Service manager deactivated brakes'

ROME
COVID-19: Three regions become white zones

ROME
2 drunk and maskless men stop Rome bus

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, via alla ricostruzione: tanti «senatori» in partenza

BariEstate
Al mare vicino casa per un posto sicuro: boom di abbonamenti nei lidi baresi

LecceIl caso
Galatone, gli insetti invadono la zona industriale: si indaga

Tarantopomeriggio movimentato
Taranto, tenta di rapinare un anziano: inseguito e arrestato

MateraDroga
Matera, in casa marijuana e piante di canapa: arrestato

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, un romeno di 57 anni travolto e ucciso mentre tagliava l'erba

Brindisila vela
La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

BatIl caso
Barletta, Sciopero della fame nella sede dell’Anglat contro la discriminazione verso i disabili

PotenzaTradizioni
Potenza, Il centro storico è tornato «vivo» con la festa di San Gerardo

Much to do on gender parity - president in Republic Day remarks

ROME, MAY 31 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday quoted former US President John F. Kennedy's iconic inaugural address " "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country," and added: "it is absolutely right that everyone should ask the institutions to take care of their condition, but it it also good to recall that the institutions, fundamentally, are us". He said Kennedy's words had "great meaning". Mattarell added that there was still "quite a way to go" in Italy on parity between the genders. He urged moves to foster greater work-life balance and help working women with their children. The president also said that criticism was always welcome but "its takes courage to change". The president was speaking in a Rai interview that will be broadcast on June 2, the Republic Day national holiday. (ANSA).

