Fabio and Nicola Riva get 22 and 20 years for ILVA plant

ROME, MAY 31 - A court on Monday sentenced Fabio and Nicola Riva to 22 and 20 years in jail respectively for the "environmental disaster' caused by the ILVA steelworks in the southern city of Taranto. The pair are the former owners and directors of the plant, whose emissions have been linked to high cancer rates in the area. They were convicted of criminal association to cause an environmental disaster and poising of food substances, among other things. Former Puglia Governor Nichi Vendola was sentenced to a three-year term in relation to the case. (ANSA).