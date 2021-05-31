Giro: Bernal savours victory in the 'most beautiful race'

ROME, MAY 31 - Columbia's Egan Bernal said the Giro d'Italia was "the most beautiful race in the most beautiful country" after completing his victory in Sunday's final stage. "The pink (leader's) jersey is special," said the 24-year-old Ineos rider, who won the 2019 Tour de France. "Winning in this way leaves me speechless. "It's still difficult to believe what is happening. I've won the Giro". (ANSA).