Young man shot dead in central Palermo

ROME
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - -A 26-year-old man was shot dead early on Monday in the area of Palermo's Vucciria market, a zone popular for its night life. The victim was named as Emanuele Burgio, is the son of a convicted mafioso. He was shot at least three times, sources said. (ANSA).
