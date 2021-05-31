Euros: Mancini cuts Kean from squad

ROME, MAY 31 - Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean was the biggest name to fail to make the cut when Italy Coach Roberto Mancini trimmed his squad for the Euros down to 28 players on Sunday. The 21-year-old had a good season with PSG but failed to shine in Friday's 7-0 win over San Marino in a friendly. Mancini has to cut the squad down to 26 by Tuesday. Italy face the Czech Republic in Bologna on Friday in their final warm-up game before that start their Euros campaign against Turkey in Rome on June 11. (ANSA).