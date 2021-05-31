Italy's GDP to rise 4.5% this year, 4.4% in 2022 - OECD

Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May
ROME
31 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 31 - The OECD said Monday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 4.5% this year, thanks to the COVID'19 vaccination campaign, and by 4.4% in 2022 as it presented its new economic outlook report in Paris. (ANSA).
