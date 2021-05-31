MotoGP mourns Jason Dupasquier

ROME, MAY 31 - The MotoGP world is mourning 19-year-old Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier, who died of his injuries in hospital in Florence on Sunday after a crash on Saturday in qualifying for the Moto3 race at the Italian Grand Prix. On Sunday Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) dedicated his MotoGP victory to Dupasquier. "Every time I passed the bend of the accident I thought of Jason and this victory is for him," said Frenchman Quartararo. (ANSA).