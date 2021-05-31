Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021 | 10:07

ROME
Cable-car disaster: 'Service manager deactivated brakes'

ROME
COVID-19: Three regions become white zones

ROME
2 drunk and maskless men stop Rome bus

ROME
Jobless man robs pharmacy then gives money back

VERBANIA
Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

ROME
Giro: Yates wins 19th stage, Bernal stays pink

ROME
COVID: 3,738 new cases, 126 more victims

VERBANIA
Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

ROME
Woman stabbed to death near Lucca, husband detained

ROME
Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

ROME
Soccer: Juventus welcome back Allegri

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari, Lopez «Ora basta, umiliati no»

TarantoDurante gestione Riva
Ex Ilva, attesa per la sentenza su presunto disastro ambientale

LecceNel Salento
Specchia, botte da orbi al matrimonio, sposo contro testimone: il video è virale

BariIl fatto
Bari, denunciata passeggera di Bari sul volo «movimentato» di ritorno da Ibiza

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, un romeno di 57 anni travolto e ucciso mentre tagliava l'erba

MateraIl fatto
Policoro, un 19enne litiga con un uomo e gli spara contro con una pistola a salve

Brindisila vela
La Brindisi-Corfù scalda i «motori» si parte il 13 giugno

BatIl caso
Barletta, Sciopero della fame nella sede dell’Anglat contro la discriminazione verso i disabili

PotenzaTradizioni
Potenza, Il centro storico è tornato «vivo» con la festa di San Gerardo

ROME

Cable-car disaster: 'Service manager deactivated brakes'

Tadini released to under arrest, two others set free

Cable-car disaster: 'Service manager deactivated brakes'

ROME, MAY 31 - A preliminary investigations judge at the weekend set free two of the three people arrested in relation to this month's cable-car disaster in Piedmont, which claimed 14 lives, including those of two children, while the third was released from jail and put under house arrest. Service Manager Gabriele Tadini, the man now under house arrest, allegedly made the decision to deactivate the cable-car's emergency-braking system to stop it from kicking in and halting the service following a series of technical problems. The emergency braking system should have prevented the disaster after one of the cables snapped. The judge said there was no proof that the two other suspects, Luigi Nerini, the head of the company that managed the service, and Technical Director Enrico Perocchio were in agreement with the decision to insert a device to deactivate the brakes. "If I had known I would never have backed that decision," Perocchio said. "I have never cut corners on safety: I am devastated about the victims". (ANSA).

