Cable-car disaster: 'Service manager deactivated brakes'

ROME, MAY 31 - A preliminary investigations judge at the weekend set free two of the three people arrested in relation to this month's cable-car disaster in Piedmont, which claimed 14 lives, including those of two children, while the third was released from jail and put under house arrest. Service Manager Gabriele Tadini, the man now under house arrest, allegedly made the decision to deactivate the cable-car's emergency-braking system to stop it from kicking in and halting the service following a series of technical problems. The emergency braking system should have prevented the disaster after one of the cables snapped. The judge said there was no proof that the two other suspects, Luigi Nerini, the head of the company that managed the service, and Technical Director Enrico Perocchio were in agreement with the decision to insert a device to deactivate the brakes. "If I had known I would never have backed that decision," Perocchio said. "I have never cut corners on safety: I am devastated about the victims". (ANSA).