COVID-19: Three regions become white zones

ROME, MAY 31 - Three of Italy's regions, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sardinia and Molise, have been bumped down to low-COVID-19-risk white zones as of Monday thanks to improved contagion data. This means that many of the nation's coronavirus restrictions can be eased in these regions, except for the obligation to wear facemasks and respect physical distancing. The rest of the country is a moderate-risk yellow zone in the nation's tiered system of COVID restrictions. On Sunday Italy registered 44 deaths linked to COVID-19, the lowest daily toll since October. (ANSA).