Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021 | 22:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
2 drunk and maskless men stop Rome bus

2 drunk and maskless men stop Rome bus

 
ROME
Jobless man robs pharmacy then gives money back

Jobless man robs pharmacy then gives money back

 
VERBANIA
Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

 
ROME
Giro: Yates wins 19th stage, Bernal stays pink

Giro: Yates wins 19th stage, Bernal stays pink

 
ROME
COVID: 3,738 new cases, 126 more victims

COVID: 3,738 new cases, 126 more victims

 
VERBANIA
Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

Cable-car service chief ready to admit deactivating brakes

 
ROME
Woman stabbed to death near Lucca, husband detained

Woman stabbed to death near Lucca, husband detained

 
ROME
Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

 
ROME
Soccer: Juventus welcome back Allegri

Soccer: Juventus welcome back Allegri

 
ROME
Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

 
BRUXELLES
Energy transition hinges on local plans - EU

Energy transition hinges on local plans - EU

 

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
Bari, tifosi insorgono sul web: bersagliati Antenucci, Frattali e Di Cesare

Bari, tifosi insorgono sul web: bersagliati Antenucci, Frattali e Di Cesare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa festa
La città di Modugno compie mille anni, al via una serie di eventi

La città di Modugno compie mille anni, al via una serie di eventi

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Albero s'abbatte sui binari, disagi sulla linea Potenza-Battipaglia

Albero s'abbatte sui binari, disagi sulla linea Potenza-Battipaglia

 
FoggiaIl caso
Appicca rogo in alloggio Caritas nel Foggiano, nessun ferito

Appicca rogo in alloggio Caritas nel Foggiano, nessun ferito

 
LecceIl caso
Porto Cesareo, «Senza depuratore sarà disastro ambientale»

Porto Cesareo, «Senza depuratore sarà disastro ambientale»

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Ginosa, tentano di violentare una bracciante: arrestati in due

Ginosa, tentano di violentare una bracciante: arrestati in due

 
MateraIncidente
Scanzano Jonico, furgone contro auto: muore un uomo

Scanzano Jonico, furgone contro auto: muore un uomo

 
PhotoNewsIl caso
Arresto De Benedictis: in masseria Andria un tesoretto di nuove armi trovate in un nascondiglio in cucina

Arresto De Benedictis: in masseria Andria un tesoretto di nuove armi trovate in un nascondiglio in cucina

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, alla fermata del bus con 20kg di droga in valigia: due arresti

Fasano, alla fermata del bus con 20kg di droga in valigia: due arresti

 

i più letti

E' morta la danzatrice Carla Fracci

È morta la danzatrice Carla Fracci - Il ricordo di Emiliano 

Puglia, il Bonus 110% sta drogando il mercato

Puglia, il Bonus 110% sta drogando il mercato

Foggia, i comici Pio e Amedeo testimoni in un processo per una vicenda di video hard

Foggia, i comici Pio e Amedeo testimoni in un processo per una vicenda di video hard

Tragedia del Mottarone, la cognata: «Siamo distrutti»

Tragedia del Mottarone, la cognata: «Siamo distrutti»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 28 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 250 nuovi casi su 7834 tamponi. 10 decessi, nel Barese «dati da zona bianca»

ROME

COVID: 3,738 new cases, 126 more victims

Positivity rate down 0.2% from 1.7% to 1.5%

COVID: 3,738 new cases, 126 more victims

ROME, MAY 28 - There have been 3,738 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 126 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 4,147 new cases and 171 more victims Thursday. Some 249,911 more tests have been done, compared to 243,967 Thursday. The positivity rate is down 0.2% from 1.7% to 1.5%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,209,707, and the death toll 125,919. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,837,518, up 10,534 on Thursday. The currently positive have fallen to 246,270, down 6,923. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it