COVID: 3,738 new cases, 126 more victims

ROME, MAY 28 - There have been 3,738 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 126 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 4,147 new cases and 171 more victims Thursday. Some 249,911 more tests have been done, compared to 243,967 Thursday. The positivity rate is down 0.2% from 1.7% to 1.5%. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,209,707, and the death toll 125,919. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,837,518, up 10,534 on Thursday. The currently positive have fallen to 246,270, down 6,923. (ANSA).