Giro: Yates wins 19th stage, Bernal stays pink

ROME, MAY 28 - Britain's Simon Yates beat Portugal's Joao Almeida to win the 19th and third last stage of the 104th Giro d'Italia Friday, from Abbiategrasso near Milan to Alpe di Mera/Valsesia near Vercelli, reduced to 166 km after cablecar disaster mountain Mottarone, where 14 people died last Sunday, was excluded. Colombia's Egan Bernal kept the leader's pink jersey while Italy's Damiano Caruso defended his second place. Friday's prize money was devolved to a five-year-old Israeli survivor of the Mottarone disaster, Eitan, who on Friday asked his aunt about his dead parents who died along with his grandparents and his two-year-old sibling. Saturday sees the last high mountain stage where contenders will try to depose Bernal, ahead of the final day time trial into MIlan on Sunday. How they finished Friday: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 4h02'55" (+10" bonus) 2. Joao Almeida (Por) at 00'11" (+06" bonus) 3. Egan Bernal (Col) at 00'28" (+04" bonus) 4. Damiano Caruso (Ita) at 00'32" 5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus). s.t. 6. Daniel Martin (Irl) at 00'42" 7. Daniel Martinez (Col) at 00'49" 8. Koen Bouwman (Ola) at 01'25" 9. Tobias S. Foss (Dan) s.t. 10. Romain Bardet (Fra) s.t. 11. Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) s.t. 12. George Bennett (Nzl) at 02'46" 13. Alessandro Covi (Ita) at 03'20" 14. Jan Hirt (Rce) at 03'23" 15. Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) s.t. General classification: 1. Egan Bernal (Col) in 81h13'37" 2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) at 02'29" 3. Simon Philip Yates (Gbr) at 02'49" 4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) at 06'11" 5. Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) at 07'10" 6. Romain Bardet (Fra) at 07'32" 7. Daniel Martinez (Col) at 07'42" 8. Joao Almeida (Por) at 08'26" 9. Tobias S. Foss (Dan) at 10'19" 10. Daniel Martin (Irl) at 13'55" 11. George Bennett (Nzl) at 21'30" 12. Koen Bouwman (Ola) at 28'44" 13. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 32'20" 14. Attila Valter (Ung) at 38'18" 15. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 41'16". (ANSA).