Woman stabbed to death near Lucca, husband detained

ROME
28 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 28 - A 54-year-old man was detained by Carabinieri police on Friday after his 51-year-old wife was found stabbed to death at home in the Tuscan town of Altopascio, near Lucca, sources said. It is suspected that the homicide took place at the end of row between the couple, the sources said. The couple have two children but were alone at home at the time. (ANSA).
