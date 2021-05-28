Soccer: Juventus welcome back Allegri

ROME, MAY 28 - Juventus announced on Friday that Massimiliano Allegri is returning as their coach after two years away. "Welcome back home, Max!," said the Turin giants, who earlier on Friday announced they were parting company with Andrea Pirlo. "Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus manager once more. "Allegri finds a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, as today a new journey begins together, towards new goals". Allegri led Juve to five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Champions League finals, among other things, during his 2014-19 stint at the club. "What he achieved in his first adventure at Juventus are engraved in the club's history," Juve said in a statement. "Five Scudetti, the four-consecutive doubles, coupled with the Coppa Italia and to the two Super Cups, reaching two Champions League finals in just three seasons, in what were epic feats both in Italy and in Europe" Former midfield maestro Pirlo had no experience as a head team coach when he took over the team last year. He led Juve to victories in the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup. But they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and came up short in the Serie A title race, finishing fourth. "Good luck, Andrea Pirlo!," read a statement on Juve's website. "Thank you, Andrea. "These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together". (ANSA).