Cristoforetti to be ISS head, 1st European woman commander

ROME, MAY 28 - Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will be the first European woman to command the International Space Station (ISS), and the third woman in the world after two Americans, during Expedition 68 which will see the ISS in orbit in 2022, the European Space Agency said Friday. Cristoforetti, 44, holds the record for the longest uninterrupted spaceflight by a European astronaut (199 days, 16 hours), and until June 2017 held the record for the longest single space flight by a woman until this was broken by Peggy Whitson and later by Christina Koch, both Americans. She is also the first Italian woman in space. She is very popular in Italy, where she is nicknamed 'AstroSamantha' or 'AstroSam'. (ANSA).