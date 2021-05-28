Venerdì 28 Maggio 2021 | 17:12

BRUXELLES

Energy transition hinges on local plans - EU

Europe says goodbye to coal.

Energy transition hinges on local plans - EU

BRUXELLES, 28 MAG - Europe is saying goodbye to coal. It is a common challenge, but one with very different social and economical impacts in different European States and regions. For five member States - Bulgaria, Germany, Poland, Greece and Slovakia - coal meets least 20% of national energy demand, a percentage that shoots up to more than 50% in Poland, a country that employs more or less half of all the workers in this sector. For a green transition that is also fair it is, therefore, necessary to concentrate interventions on refocusing the economy and retraining the workforce, as well as rehabilitating the territory, in the regions that depend the most on the extraction and use of coal. And it is precisely to achieve this goal that the Just Transition Fund, which has just received the final green light from the European Parliament, was conceived. It is an instrument that allocates 17.5 billion euros to the areas most affected and it will make it possible to mobilize almost 5 billion euros in public and private funding for Italy. But funds on their own are not enough. According to a study by the ESPON research programme, which specializes in EU regional policies, the Just Transition Fund "will have a marginal positive effect on change, but it can work in helping to plan, manage and carry out territorial plans for a fair transition, and in applying an acquisition of funds aimed at reaching the goal". The study stresses that regions have different potential when they have to face changes, and that this potential is linked to two parameters: the knowledge economy and their entrepreneurial fabric. Three elements of the Just Transition Fund are crucial in order to take advantage of this potential: productive investments, investments in research and development, and business incubation. So, areas like the districts of Düsseldorf and Cologne, which have strong results in terms of the knowledge economy, but have high business death rates, should direct the investments toward measures that reduce entrepreneurial uncertainty. Others, like Silesia, which have a low knowledge-economy incidence, should instead aim for the construction of a productive, long-lasting regional 'common innovation' system. "Balancing the investments on the basis of territorial parameters linked to the knowledge economy and the entrepreneurial ecosystem should reduce deadweight losses and generate higher social returns", conclude the researchers, who recommend the adoption of the entrepreneurial discovery process as a model of governance extended to the interested regional parties - industry, public authorities, research - to monitor the parameters and calibrate the actions of the fund. (ANSA).

